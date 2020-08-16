Mark Meadows says he accepts that Harris is eligible to serve as VP after Trump promotes birther lie

“Do you accept the fact, and it is a fact, that Sen. Kamala Harris is eligible to be vice president?” Meadows was asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

“Sure. And I think the President spoke to this yesterday. This is not something that we’re going to pursue,” Meadows stated.

Asked once again if he accepts the truth that Harris is eligible to serve as vice president, Meadows stated, “I do, yeah.”

Harris, the child of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, was born in Oakland, California, making her eligible to be vice president. Responding to the conspiracy theory, Harris, a California senator and previous governmental prospect, stated in an interview launched Sunday that Trump and his project will “engage in lies” and “deception” throughout the election. Fact check: Trump promotes another birther lie, this time about Kamala Harris “They’re going to engage in an attempt to distract from the real issues that are impacting the American people. And I expect that they will engage in dirty tactics. And this is going to be a knockdown, drag-out. And we’re ready,” Harris told media outlet TheGrio when asked how Trump promoting birther conspiracies signifies the methods his project will utilize. On Saturday, Trump, who pressed comparable conspiracies about previous President Barack Obama, likewise stated that he would not be “pursuing” concerns about Harris’ eligibility, however did not dismiss the conspiracy theories as incorrect. “I know nothing about it, but it’s not something that bothers me,” the …

