Mark McGwire Says 70th Home Run Ball Belongs In Hall Of Fame



Play video content

Exclusive @LionsShareNews

At least SOME section of Mark McGwire belongs in the Hall of Fame … so says Big Mac himself, who believes his 70th home run ball should be in Cooperstown STAT!!

“Bottom line,” McGwire said out at LAX this week, “it should have been put in the Hall of Fame.”

Of course, the ball can’t exactly go there at the moment … Todd McFarlane — a legendary comic book artist — famously bought it for over $3 MILLION just a couple months after McGwire made history in 1998.

And, despite the ball’s plummeting value (experts tell TMZ Sports it’s worth only around $300K-$400K), McFarlane doesn’t seem at ready to spend it, even for the Hall.

He told us a week ago he still loves his purchase plus it would have a “stupid number” for him to offer it up.



Play video content



TMZSports.com

In other words, don’t bet on it winding up in the Hall, even when it’d go.

As for Mark, that he said he’s at peace with the ball not being worth millions anymore, adding, “It dropped when Barry [Bonds] broke the record.” But, the Cardinals legend did say he wouldn’t mind autographing it!!

There’s more … McGwire went IN on the MLB’s want to allow a DH in the National League in 2020 — saying that he believes the role ought to be punted from baseball altogether.