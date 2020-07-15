Mark Levin Vows ‘I Can Never Watch The NBA Again And I Can Never Watch The NFL Again’

Nationally syndicated talk radio host Mark Levin said of the NFL and NBA on Tuesday, “I am not going to empower these people with my money and giving them ratings.”

The conservative talk host’s comments were a response to what he believes are the football and basketball leagues’ support of anti-American and anti-Semitic political movements.

Mark Levin: ‘These professional athletes voice contempt for both the average American and America’

“They’re very thin-skinned about finding systemic racism, in that league, but are very thin-skinned when it comes to anti-Semitism addressed to somebody else,” Levin said on his Tuesday program that delved into the Marxist agenda and anti-Semitic views of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“These professional athletes voice contempt for both the average American and America, even though this country has enabled them to live better than almost any other human being on the face of the Earth,” Levin said.

NFL commissioner Goodell is silent so far when a player spews Jew-hating poison. The cancel culture? Nothing yet, either.https://t.co/a6BiLpoARD — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 8, 2020

Levin says he won’t watch the NFL or NBA ever again: ‘I know what they think of me. And I know what they think of you’

“They have no conception about the real history of this country – and how they have benefitted from it,” he added.

“I can never watch the NBA again and I can never watch the NFL again,” Levin declared. “I know what they think of me. And I know what they think of you.”

Malcolm Jenkins, another hypocritehttps://t.co/McDmQ6tjAa — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) July 12, 2020

Levin says these athletes don’t know anything about America’s ‘real history’

The talk host went on, “I’m not going to empower these people – as they live better than almost any other human being on the face of the Earth – while they whine about this country.”

“They have no conception about the real history of this country – and how they have benefited from it. None whatsoever,” he finished.