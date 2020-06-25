Mark Levin Slams Black Lives Matter As Nothing But A Marxist Anti-Trump Organization

“LevinTV” on BlazeTV host Mark Levin said this week that the real reason for Black Lives Matter movement was something much diverse from merely addressing racial injustice.

Mark Levin: ‘They’re using race as the issue through which to push their Marxism’

“When these politicians are embracing Black Lives Matter … the organization, they are embracing a Marxist, anarchist organization that is extremely well funded, and extremely well organized all over the country,” Levin said.

He continued, “It’s almost like the Weather Underground except, smartly, they’re using race as the issue through which to push their Marxism.”

‘These are trained Marxists’

Levin shared a video from 2015 that had recently emerged that showed a Black Lives Matter co-founder, Patrisse Cullors, describing herself and her fellow BLM originators as “trained Marxists.”

Levin commented, “What I’ve been saying, probably for years now, is true. They’re not hiding it.”

“These are trained Marxists… and they are using race as the vessel through which to advance a Marxist revolution,” the conservative host said.

Levin also shared a movie of an account on Cullors and BLM that The Political Insider reported on Monday. Levin played a video clip from last week’s “The Lead” on CNN, where Cullors told host Jake Tapper that BLM’s mission is to overthrow President Trump.

“Trump not only needs to not be in office in November, but he should resign now,” Cullors said.

President “Trump not only needs to not be in office in November but he should resign now,” says co-founder of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Patrisse Cullors. “Trump needs to be out of office. He is not fit for office.” pic.twitter.com/T6mLZ11cEv — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) June 19, 2020

BLM co-founder says eliminating Trump is really a big goal

“Trump needs to be out of office,” she continued. “He is not fit for office. And so, what we are going to push for is a move to get Trump out.”

“While we’re also going to continue to push and pressure vice president Joe Biden around his policies and relationship to policing and criminalization, that’s going to be important, but our goal is to get Trump out,” she said.

Levin said, “So, it’s a Marxist, anarchist movement that has a goal to overthrow the government, and to get Trump out.”

“Think about that,” he finished.