Mark Levin slams Biden as an ’empty suit’ and ‘bigot’, says Democratic Party ‘as evil as it’s ever been’

“There’s a growing anti-Semitic movement within the Democrat Party,” Levin added.”It’s a growing anti-American movement at its core.”

Levin then turned his wrath on the party’s presumptive presidential nominee.

“Joe Biden’s been around for half a century. He’s been in Washington D.C. for half a century. For him to talk about, ‘We’re going to make fundamental economic changes, make the country more equal.’ He spent the majority of his career in the Senate as a bigot, and I mean this in all seriousness. If you look at his background and the things that he used to say, Joe Biden was a nasty, mean man.”

Levin reserved particular criticism for Biden’s role as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee through the Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Robert Bork and Justice Clarence Thomas.

“He tried to destroy Bob Bork. He tried to extort Clarence Thomas,” he claimed. “Talk to [Thomas’] family. This isn’t ‘Lunch-Bucket Joe’ — this guy is really a fraud.

“You talk about how important this election is and Joe Biden and what he stands for, I don’t give a damn about Joe Biden or what he stands for. He sucked this country dry, he made himself rich … I care about the American people. This election is between the American people who love this country, who believe in 1776 … and those who do not!”

Levin then accused the Democratic Party of “a history of anti-Americanism” dating back to the days of “slavery, segregation [and] Jim Crow.”

“Now they are dancing with the Marxists, whether it’s Black Lives Matter or Antifa,” that he said. “Whether it’s the mayor of New York, ‘de Commio’ and how they’ve embraced Bernie Sanders, the most radical person in Congress today: That is now the Biden agenda.”

Levin closed with a warning to the union voters Biden has pursued to “wake up to what is going on.”

“These aren’t old-style Democrats anymore,”he said. “These are crazy bastards.”