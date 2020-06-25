Mark Levin fires back at Black Lives Matter leader: ‘What exactly are you gonna burn down, tough guy?’

Newsome had told “The Story” host Martha MacCallum that his “burn down this system” comment could be taken “figuratively” or “literally,” adding, “it’s a matter of interpretation.”

“You’re gonna burn what down?” the “Life, Liberty & Levin” host asked again. “What exactly are you gonna burn down, tough guy? I’m sick and d–n sick and tired of it.

“It’s time to get behind the cops. It’s time for these pathetic Democrat mayors and governors to call in the National Guard,” Levin told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “It’s time for you to take our streets back, and I’m talking for tens of millions of people, a rainbow coalition of Americans — black, brown, white, yellow, red, whatever.

“This is a civil society,” Levin continued. “It’s a great country. You can’t stand it? Pick up your a– and leave. We have people hoping to get into this country by the millions, from every continent on the facial skin of our planet. Every color, every back ground. Why? Because we’re systemically racist? We’re not systemically racist and the police force isn’t systemically racist.

“Now, these are Bernie Sanders radicals,” Levin added. “These are Marxists. They go out and obtain hats, and so they get shirts, and they burn things down and break things in Democrat cities because these pathetic left-wing Democrat mayors won’t resist them.”

Fox News’ Victor Garcia contributed to the report.