Mark Gillespie: Newcastle United sign former Motherwell goalkeeper | Football News





Mark Gillespie became first choice goalkeeper during his time at Motherwell

Newcastle have signed former Motherwell goalkeeper Mark Gillespie on a three-year contract.

The 28-year-old Magpies supporter was created in the town and started his career with Newcastle at academy level before moving to Carlisle United in 2008 aged 16.

He played 180 games for the Cumbrians before joining Walsall in 2017 and Scottish Premiership side Motherwell in 2018 where he became their first-choice stopper, helping them to complete third in the Scottish Premiership last season.

Newcastle office manager Steve Bruce said: “We’re very pleased to be able to welcome Mark aboard. He was right here when he has been young and went on to prosper.

“He’ll give us really healthy competition with our goalkeepers and we wish him the very best of luck.”

I was proud to get signed regarding Newcastle United. It’s already been some trip from being placed in the Strawberry Corner in St James’ Park along with my Dad as a few year old. When I got introduced from the golf club at 16, I in no way thought I’d be back 1 day. What The Feeling. @NUFC #HowayTheLads 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/Zb5FWJQwUC — Mark Gillespie (@markjgillespie) July 3, 2020

Gillespie, a totally free agent right after his deal at Motherwell expired, is going to be back-up to be able to first-choice owner Martin Dubravka and Karl Darlow right after long-serving Rob Elliot remaining the golf club.

“It’s an unbelievable feeling for me to sign for Newcastle,” Gillespie informed the club’s website.

“Being a supporter all my life and to be released at 16 was disappointing, but I have gone away, worked hard and now I’m back, and I can’t wait to make the most of an opportunity every Geordie would dream of.”