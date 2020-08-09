Mark Esper says US troop levels in Afghanistan to go below 5,000 by end of November

“We are going down to a number less than 5,000 before the end of November,” Esper stated in an interview with Fox News.
Esper stated the Pentagon would still require to short members of Congress on the strategy, and would likewise require to guarantee the “United States is not threatened by terrorists coming out of Afghanistan.”
In an interview with Axios recently, President Donald Trump stated he would like to have “probably anywhere from 4,000 to 5,000” soldiers in Afghanistan by the time of the election on November 3.
Esper’s verification of a significant drawdown comes amidst continuous lethal Taliban attacks versus the Afghan federal government, regardless of the insurgent group signing a contract with the US in February.
Despite the absence of development, on Thursday a Pentagon spokesperson firmly insisted while the President’s assistance was clear, any future drawdowns would be “conditions based.”