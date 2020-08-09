Mark Esper appears to backtrack on Beirut explosion cause after White House pushback

“The bottom line is we still don’t know” what triggered the explosion, Esper informed Fox News in an interview that aired this weekend.

“On the first day, as President Trump rightly said, we thought it might have been an attack, some of us speculated it could have been, for example, a Hezbollah arms shipment that blew up, maybe a Hezbollah bomb making facility, who knows?” Esper stated, including that the media was attempting to stir department in between himself and President Donald Trump.

“Yesterday I commented that it was looking more like an accident and it’s regrettable that some in the media … are trying to draw divisions within the administration between maybe me and the President and others, it’s simply not true,” he stated.

Esper informed the Aspen Security Forum on Wednesday that the United States was “still getting information on what happened. Most believe that it was an accident as reported and beyond that I have nothing further to report on that. It’s obviously a tragedy.” Hours after Esper stated “most believe” that that the Beirut explosion “was an accident,” Trump appeared to cast doubt on the plausibility of it being a mishap at a White House press conference, stating, “How can you say accident?” while likewise stating, “Right now you have some people who think it was an attack and some people that think it wasn’t.” White House chief of personnel Mark Meadows went even further when inquired about Esper’s evaluation that the explosion was likely a mishap, stating: “From Secretary Esper’s …

