Mark Duggan shooting: can forensic tech cast doubt on official report? | UK news

Warning: accommodates 3D reconstructions some readers could discover distressing

The police capturing of Mark Duggan is a extremely contentious case that has been extensively cited by Black Lives Matter protesters within the UK.

While the circumstances of his dying differ markedly from that of the US police killing of George Floyd, he’s certainly one of a prolonged record of black individuals who have died or sustained severe accidents throughout encounters with British law enforcement officials.

His dying 9 years in the past triggered the largest riots in trendy English historical past.

Since then, household, buddies and campaigners have questioned whether or not the total story has been informed.

And analysis findings, launched to the general public right this moment, might increase additional questions in regards to the circumstances of his dying.

Part 1

A POLICE SHOOTING THAT SHOOK BRITAIN

On 4 August 2011, Duggan, 29, was shot useless by Metropolitan law enforcement officials in Tottenham, north London. The officers from the CO19 firearms unit had trailed him whereas he travelled in a minicab to Leyton, east London, the place he collected a gun earlier than resuming his journey.

Eleven officers continued to comply with him earlier than the ‘hard stop’ throughout which he was shot twice and died from his wounds. The unlawful firearm was later discovered 4.35 metres away from his useless physique and 7m from the place he was shot, over a fence.

An inquest jury in 2014 discovered the capturing to be lawful. However, it concluded Duggan didn’t have a weapon in his fingers when confronted by police and had thrown it from the cab. In 2015, the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) discovered no case to reply for any officer concerned.

This key discovering of the police watchdog is now below scrutiny.

An investigation by the IPCC discovered that Duggan was most definitely shot whereas holding a gun that he was in all probability “in the process of throwing” away.

But this has been challenged by Forensic Architecture (FA), a human rights analysis organisation based mostly at Goldsmiths, University of London.

It has reviewed a whole bunch of publicly out there paperwork, together with witness statements, diagrams, pictures, movies and skilled studies, in addition to visiting the scene of the laborious cease, to recreate what went on.

This is your likelihood to look at their findings.

Part 2

RECONSTRUCTING THE SCENE

The unlawful firearm, which had been wrapped in a sock in a shoebox when Duggan took it into the cab, was found by officers roughly seven minutes and 28 seconds into video footage, taken by an unbiased observer, “witness B”, who started filming roughly 35 seconds after the photographs had been fired.

The IPCC conclusion was that Duggan should have thrown it as he was shot, regardless of no officers having seen the gun in flight and no DNA proof connecting it to him. FA says that based mostly on its modelling – which you can discover on this interactive – the IPCC conclusion is implausible.

There was no transferring or nonetheless footage of the capturing, so FA ascertained the approximate positions of the officers and Duggan after the automobiles got here to a halt, by cross referencing public area info together with officers’ oral testimonies and drawings of the scene, Duggan’s wounds and the trajectory of the bullets fired by police.

To verify his place, FA used his top, the place of his wounds (entry and exit) from pathology studies, and the place the bullets ended up (one struck officer W42 on his radio and the opposite entered the minicab). Analysing Duggan’s jacket supplied extra info based mostly on the place the bullets entered and exited, yielding extra element on his actions through the essential seconds during which he was shot. All of this info additionally helped FA work out the placement of the 2 nearest officers – V53 and W42.

TRACING DUGGAN’S POSITION







The factors at which the bullets entered and exited Duggan’s jacket additionally assist present the positions his physique would have been in on the level of every shot. This info helped FA to reconstruct how he would have moved if he had thrown the gun through the 1.5-second interval.

Height: 178cm Duggan was shot as soon as by the suitable bicep and as soon as by the chest



Part 3

COULD DUGGAN HAVE THROWN THE GUN UNNOTICED?

In 2015, the IPCC report discovered Duggan was in all probability within the technique of throwing away a handgun when he was shot. Based on proof given by the officers and its personal modelling of such a situation, FA says the IPCC conclusion is flawed. Dr Jeremy Bauer, a biomechanics skilled at Bauer Forensics, was commissioned by attorneys for the Duggan household within the context of their civil declare. The declare was settled by the Met in 2019, with none admission of legal responsibility.

V53 informed the inquest he didn’t see the gun fly by the air, though he stated on the time his focus was “glued on the gun”, which he stated was being held by Duggan, and which the officer was in a position to describe intimately. V53 stated he might not see it after he fired his second shot. He informed the inquest:

‘‘ It would clear a hell of lots of stuff up if I used to be in a position to say ‘yes I saw the gun fly through the air and it landed wherever’, however I didn’t see it. V53

Duggan was utilizing a telephone shortly earlier than the laborious cease and this will likely clarify why – as proven within the visible – he had his left hand in or close to his left-hand jacket pocket (as a result of he was placing the telephone away).

Using Bauer’s proof in regards to the angle of the throw and the “large sweeping motion of his [Duggan’s] arm” it could have required, plus the calculated positions of the respective events, FA has reconstructed what it believes to be an correct illustration of what would have been in V53’s line of imaginative and prescient.

Here is what it claims it could have regarded like from the officer’s perspective.

FA reconstructions from V53’s perspective, roughly 3-5m away

SCENARIO ONE SCENARIO ONE Duggan throws gun after first bullet is fired by officer V53

Duggan throws gun after first bullet is fired by officer V53 SCENARIO TWO SCENARIO TWO Duggan throws gun after second bullet is fired by officer V53

Duggan throws gun after second bullet is fired by officer V53

The forensic pathologist Prof Derrick Pounder informed the inquest he couldn’t see how Duggan might have thrown the gun to the place it was discovered after being shot within the bicep, which he believes resulted from the primary bullet to strike him, due to the ache the throwing motion would have brought on him. “Personally I can’t see how it would have happened,” stated Pounder.

He additionally stated: “I cannot conceive of how Duggan might have thrown the gun to the place it was found, unobserved by the police.” Additionally, Bauer concluded that the required throwing movement “would be readily observable by people both in front of, or behind Mr Duggan”.

FA has additional examined these situations by integrating the scene right into a virtual environment.

Part 4

COULD THE POLICE HAVE MOVED THE GUN?

In 2014 the inquest jury concluded Duggan threw the firearm as quickly because the minicab got here to a cease and earlier than any officers have been on the pavement. FA says this situation shouldn’t be dominated out by the proof however would rely on a number of officers, together with W42 and V53, lacking the gun because it crossed their visual view. In proof, W42 stated: “There is not any method Mark Duggan might have thrown the gun from the minicab and me not see it.”

That leaves one other doable situation – that police moved the gun.

When the IPCC report was revealed, the watchdog referred to as this speculation “implausible” and stated it had “found no credible evidence to support the assertion” police had planted the firearm on the grass.

“There is no sensible reason why they [the police] would have opted to plant the firearm on the grass such a distance away from Mr Duggan thereby giving rise to the various doubts which have inevitably arisen about this matter.”

The IPCC conclusion relied closely on Witness B’s filmed footage (which can also be known as the ‘BBC footage’). The video footage got here from an unbiased observer who filmed six separate movies from a close-by high-rise residential constructing. The witness started filming roughly 35 seconds after the photographs had been fired.

FA says the IPCC conclusion is an incorrect interpretation of this footage, which it says doesn’t rule out the potential of police having moved the weapon – what FA calls “negative evidence”.

Using media evaluation instruments, FA recognized a number of blind spots during which officers wouldn’t have been in view of Witness B’s digital camera.

In this plan view of the scene, these blind spots are represented by the yellow shaded areas.



Area out of view behind minicab during which Duggan was travelling with the gun

Having recognized these blind spots, FA created a timeline exhibiting the motion of officers over the roughly 7 minutes 30 seconds of footage earlier than the gun was discovered.

They recognized a few dozen intervals during which an officer might theoretically have entered the rear of the cab, though there isn’t any constructive proof to say they did. At the inquest it was talked about that one officer, Q63, was out of view for 12 seconds, ducking down by the door of the cab.

The timeline additionally demonstrates interactions between the officers who have been current on the website of the gun restoration, the officers who crossed the “blind spot” behind the minicab at any level earlier than the gun restoration, and different figures. Using this info, FA mapped a number of hypothetical situations by which the gun might have been transported from the minicab to the grass by officers, though there isn’t any constructive proof to point that is what occurred.

FA acknowledges its evaluation doesn’t inform us that the gun was moved by law enforcement officials however says that, based mostly on the Witness B footage alone, the IPCC had no grounds to say it was not.

It additionally claims there’s a hole after 5 minutes 2 seconds within the Witness B footage, which happens shortly after officer Q63 emerges from behind the minicab and factors in direction of the grass the place the gun was discovered. This hole was not referred to within the IPCC report nor the inquest. FA says the hole could have been brought on by a textual content being acquired by the Blackberry machine getting used to movie the scene. It suggests it ought to have been investigated.

In proof given to the inquest, Q63 acknowledged categorically that he didn’t transfer the gun. Q63 stated that shortly after the photographs he regarded contained in the minicab very briefly, “just to clear it of any other people, to see whether there were any other persons inside that minicab”. He stated he didn’t discover something vital and he didn’t discover a field with its lid off. When requested by Michael Mansfield QC on behalf of Duggan’s household whether or not he had taken a gun out of the minicab, Q63 stated that he completely didn’t.

CONCLUSION

FA concludes that the IPCC’s discovering as to how the firearm bought to the place it was found shouldn’t be supported by their proof. It says the drive required by Duggan to throw the gun would have necessitated such an extension of his arm whereas he was being shot that V53 wouldn’t have didn’t see it.

If Duggan didn’t throw the gun, that additionally means V53 didn’t see a gun in Duggan’s hand because the officer had claimed, regardless of him saying he might make out its barrel, deal with and set off guard, though it might have been an trustworthy mistake. As nicely as saying the IPCC’s rationalization of how the gun bought there’s implausible based mostly on their proof, FA says the police watchdog was flawed to dismiss the chance that officers might have eliminated the gun from the minicab and positioned it on the grass. It doesn’t say that that is what occurred however that the IPCC was incorrect to conclude it couldn’t have occurred. The IOPC met FA in February to look at its evaluation.

In a press release supplied final week, the police watchdog stated: “Following the assembly, we requested for the skilled studies they referenced of their report and which had been ready after the inquest and our investigation had concluded.

“Forensic Architecture supplied these to us in direction of the tip of February 2020. We are actually reviewing them in step with our reopening coverage and new statutory energy to reopen investigations if there are compelling causes to take action.

“We will make our decision in due course and appreciate Forensic Architecture providing the expert reports and discussing their work with us.”

• Forensic Architecture’s investigation was partially supported by the Eyebeam Center for the Future of Journalism.

• Map featured within the ‘Mapping the proof’ part was from FA’s investigation, reproduced from Ordnance Survey mapping (HMSO Crown Copyright) used within the Metropolitan Police report 2012.



• Images for composite header supplied by Family handout/PA, The National Archives and Forensic Architecture.