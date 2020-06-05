Mark Cuban was seriously weighing a run for president last month. Here’s why he decided against it

“My family voted it down,” Cuban mentioned of a presidential bid. “Otherwise I would have.”
Cuban mentioned he would have run as an impartial candidate, and wished to know the way he would fare against Trump and the presumptive Democratic nominee, Joe Biden.
The pollster, Cuban mentioned, advised him he may pull round 77% of impartial votes, and take some votes from Trump and Biden. However, he in the end felt his probabilities weren’t ok.
“I dominated the independent vote,” Cuban mentioned. “But in aggregate, I was only able to get up to 25%.”
With such lengthy odds, he mentioned, he did not really feel he may persuade his household that a run was worthwhile. “That’s why I didn’t pursue it.”
As for how he feels about Trump’s presidency, Cuban mentioned he thinks “he got off to an OK start,” including that he agreed with some elements of Trump’s tax plan. But Cuban in the end questioned Trump’s health for the position.
“He’s not a leader at all,” Cuban mentioned. “He has no communication skills. To this day, nothing is his fault. He’s never admitted anything. And you can’t be the leader of the free world and play the victim card all the time.”