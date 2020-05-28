Mark Cavendish’s Tour de France chances have been ‘hurt’ by coronavirus, says Rod Ellingworth | Cycling News





Mark Cavendish joined the Bahrain-Mclaren workforce at first of 2020 on a one-year-deal

Mark Cavendish’s chances of racing at this 12 months’s Tour de France have been damage

by the coronavirus pandemic, Bahrain-McLaren workforce principal Rod Ellingworth has admitted.

Cavendish is hoping to get a chance so as to add to his tally of 30 Tour stage victories if the race goes forward on its rescheduled begin date of August 29.

But the 35-year-old, who joined his outdated coach Ellingworth at Bahrain-McLaren on a one-year deal after two seasons dogged by sickness and damage, has had little likelihood to show his kind and health with racing on maintain since mid-March.

“He doesn’t have automatic selection for the Tour and he doesn’t want it,” Ellingworth advised the PA information company. “He does not need it simply handed to him. But we made an settlement that if he was profitable races that might be sufficient to go

to the Tour.

“Unfortunately that changes and with so little racing beforehand it cuts his chances of being able to prove he’s back at a decent level.”

Discussions are going down this week on which riders may goal which races on the UCI’s revised calendar, with no last choices made.

Rod Ellingworth is the workforce principal at Bahrain-McLaren

Ellingworth is eager to focus on the yellow jersey on the Tour, however mentioned that focus didn’t have to imply there was no room for Cavendish.

“Technically he’s one of the best sprinters in the world, and if he’s got the form he’s proved many times he can do it with or without a lead-out train,” he mentioned. “Mark brings a lot of value to the team, just in terms of his mindset and his

goal-setting.”

Responding to the interview, Cavendish mentioned he was no totally different to another rider in having no ensures over his place.

“Personally, I’d always love to go to @LeTour, or any race, only if I felt I could add value to the team, or if I believed I had the best chance of success for a team…” he wrote on Twitter.

“With a 5 month layoff from racing, every rider is in the same boat with lack of races to show form. I’m very fortunate with @BahrainMcLaren to be in a team that will look at things logically and put the best team on the start line.”