Marjorie Taylor Greene: The GOP just took another step toward QAnon

“Congratulations to future Republican Star Marjorie Taylor Greene on a big Congressional primary win in Georgia against a very tough and smart opponent,”wrote Donald Trump “Marjorie is strong on everything and never gives up – a real WINNER!”
Who, you ask, is Marjorie Taylor Greene? Well, aside from being the near-certain next member of Congress in Georgia’s strongly Republican 14th District, she is a public advocate of the QAnon motion– a broad-scale conspiracy theory that sprung to life in early 2017 and is based upon a belief that there is a top-level federal government authorities, “Q,” who sprays hints on web message boards about a series of huge “deep state” conspiracies at work in the nation.
“Q is a patriot,”Greene said in a nearly 30-minute long video from 2017 She called the conspiracy theory “something worth listening to and paying attention to,” including: “He is someone that very much loves his country, and he’s on the same page as us, and he is very pro-Trump.”
In brief: Greene is set to be the very first QAnon congresswoman. And now she has the really public support of Trump.
If all of this does not issue you, it should. And for a Republican Party in Washington currently fretting about what its choice to capitulate to Trump’s hostile takeover of the GOP will suggest for the future, Greene’s triumph is the worst problem become a reality.
Here’s a fast rundown of just a few of the important things Greene has actually stated:
* “She’s a hypocrite. She’s anti-American And we’re going to …