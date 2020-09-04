Marjorie Taylor Greene posts image of herself with gun alongside ‘Squad’ congresswomen

“We need strong conservative Christians to go on the offense against these socialists who want to rip our country apart,” her post’s caption read.

As of midday Friday, Facebook removed the image, stating it broke the social media network’s policies.

The Georgia Republican, who has the support of President Donald Trump, has actually formerly welcomed the QAnon conspiracy theory and has a history of Islamophobic and bigoted remarks on social networks. Greene is poised to be chosen to Congress this fall after winning the Republican main in a sturdily Republican Georgia district.

Earlier Friday, Omar, who along with Tlaib is Muslim, stated Greene’s now-deleted image was “incitement” and required Facebook get rid of the “violent provocation.”

“Posting a photo with an assault rifle next to the faces of three women of color is not advertising. It’s incitement,” the Minnesota Democrat published on Twitter. “There are already death threats in response to this post. Facebook should remove this violent provocation.” Greene’s project informed CNN in an emailed declaration that those who believe the image prompts violence “are paranoid and ridiculous.” CNN connected to the project Friday afternoon after Facebook eliminated the image. Greene, who’s going to represent Georgia’s 14th congressional district, has actually railed versus the 3 progressive Democratic congresswomen, who alongwith Rep Ayanna Pressley call themselves the “ Squad “Hate America leftists want to take this country down,” Greene composed in …

