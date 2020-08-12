Marjorie Taylor Greene: GOP candidate who embraced QAnon conspiracy theory wins Georgia runoff, CNN projects

The success will likewise put nationwide Republicans in the hard position of how to react.

Greene took on versus GOP challenger John Cowan in the runoff. The 2 prospects formerly completed versus one another in a June main election where Greene won approximately 40% of the vote, while Cowan got just 21%. A runoff was activated after none of the prospects got over 50% of the vote in the preliminary main.

The main runoff for Georgia’s 14 th Congressional District, which is positioned in the northwest corner of the state, drew nationwide attention as a significant flashpoint in the race has actually been Greene’s promo of the wild and dubious conspiracy theory calledQAnon

Although the theory is ambiguous enough to welcome all sort of analyses from its followers, at its core QAnon declares that President Donald Trump has actually been covertly battling to lower a cabal of Satan- worshipping pedophiles that has actually penetrated all levels of the United States federal government and other elite organizations.

Greene has actually duplicated and promoted QAnon theories and expressions, applauding the legendary Q as a “patriot” in a video from 2017 and explaining the conspiracy theory as “something worth listening to and paying attention to.” She included, “He is someone that very much loves his country, and he’s on the same page as us, and he is very pro-Trump.” Greene has actually likewise dealt with a reaction over the discovery of previous remarks, consisting of stating that there is “an Islamic intrusion into our federal government …

