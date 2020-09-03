Maritime deal with Libya ‘red line’ for Ankara – Middle East Monitor

The maritime agreement between Turkey and Libya is Ankara’s “red line” in the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said Wednesday, Anadolu reports.

Oktay warned that “no one can question” the deal “especially France,” during a webinar with the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) think-thank in Washington.

The landmark deal signed last November lays out maritime boundaries between the two countries to establish an exclusive economic zone.

Regarding the US’ decision to lift an embargo on Greek Cyprus, Oktay said it “poisons the regional peace and stability environment.”

Washington said Tuesday it is partially lifting an arms embargo on Greek Cypriots. The announcement received immediate condemnation from Turkey because it “ignores the equality and balance between the two peoples on the island.”

Turkey surveys only on its continental shelf

On Ankara’s seismic survey in an area south of Meis Island, or Kastellorizo, the vice president emphasized that Turkey is doing work only on its continental shelf.

He noted that Greece cannot question Turkey, which has the longest coastline in the region and the continental shelf is “4,000 times bigger” than the island. “Would…