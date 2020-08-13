Marion County sheriff forbids masks for deputies, visitors of Marion County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff of Marion County is informing his deputies and visitors to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office that they are prohibited from using face masks.His actions are an action to the city of Ocala attempting to put a mask required regulation in location.An e-mail sent out by Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods stated, in part, “…My order will stand as is when you are on-duty/working as my employee and representing my office — masks will not be worn…”The sheriff’s e-mail websites “current events” as why visitors can’t use masks in the lobby or substations. In part, it states “… when it comes to the sentiment and/or hatred toward law enforcement in our country today…” The sheriff states staff members require to be able to see faces to recognize visitors and if they will not eliminate their masks they will be asked to leave. The e-mail states if at any time a deputy is faced about why they’re not using a mask, the deputy has actually been advised to state: “I am not required to wear a mask nor will I, per the order of the sheriff.” The e-mail states the deputy ought to then leave.The sheriff did list exceptions when individuals might use preapprovedmasks Those consist of a deputy remaining in court, where it is mandated, in health centers and retirement home, or a call from an individual who has COVID-19 Masks can likewise be used in the Marion …

