Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Hit the road with the definitive version of Mario Kart 8 and play anytime, any-where! Race your friends or battle them in a revised battle mode on new and returning battle courses. Play locally in up to 4-player multiplayer in 1080p while playing in TV Mode. Every track from the Wii U version, including DLC, makes a glorious return. Plus, the Inklings appear as all-new guest characters, along with returning favorites, such as King Boo, Dry Bones, and Bowser Jr.!

New Characters

Inkling Girl & Inkling Boy from Splatoon, King Boo, Dry Bones, and Bowser Jr. join the roster!

New Courses

Battle on new courses, like Urchin Underpass and Battle Stadium, or returning ones, such as GCN Luigi’s Mansion and SNES Battle Course 1.

Returning Items

Returning items include Boo, the item stealing ghost, and the Feather, which gives you a high jump in battle mode.

Handheld mode

Play on the go with handheld mode and play anytime, anywhere.

