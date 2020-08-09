Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Nintendo Switch



Hit the road with the definitive version of Mario Kart 8 and play anytime, any-where! Race your friends or battle them in a revised battle mode on new and returning battle courses. Play locally in up to 4-player multiplayer in 1080p while playing in TV Mode. Every track from the Wii U version, including DLC, makes a glorious return. Plus, the Inklings appear as all-new guest characters, along with returning favorites, such as King Boo, Dry Bones, and Bowser Jr.!

If you don’t already have a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can try it out with a free 7-day trial. Don’t worry if you already activated a previous free trial— an additional seven-day free trial is now available.

If you don't already have a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can try it out with a free 7-day trial. Don't worry if you already activated a previous free trial— an additional seven-day free trial is now available.

System Requirements: Supported Platforms: Nintendo – Switch

Nintendo account required for game activation and installation

Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online play. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply.

Players can choose a new Smart Steering feature which makes driving and staying on the track easy for novice players and kids even at 200cc