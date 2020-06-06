Mario Balotelli: Brescia set to terminate former Liverpool striker’s deal | Football News







Mario Balotelli’s three-year deal at Brescia is set to be terminated after a public fall-out over the participant’s coaching no-show.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker has been concerned in an acrimonious bust-up with membership president Massimo Cellino as he has been deserting the Serie A group’s return to coaching after coronavirus restrictions in Italy had been eased.

Brescia supplied Balotelli a consensual termination of his contract on the membership, however he rejected the proposal and his lawyer Mattia Grassani has now obtained a letter confirming the participant’s employment on the membership is set to be terminated.

In May, Balotelli was advised to practice on his personal after failing a sequence of bodily checks to which he had been subjected, and the scenario escalated day after day.

The 29-year-old has been absent from the group’s coaching classes in the previous couple of days and has despatched the membership a medical certificates proving he’s affected by gastroenteritis.

The matter is predicted to be resolved by an impartial arbitration panel with the participant set to submit a declare of wrongful termination.

Balotelli managed 5 targets for boyhood membership Brescia since becoming a member of on a three-year deal final August

Balotelli signed for Brescia final August after his deal at Ligue 1 facet Marseille ran out and scored 5 targets in 19 video games for his boyhood membership this season.

Cellino, the former Leeds proprietor, mentioned final month that signing Balotelli final summer season has been “a mistake”.

The Serie A season will resume on June 20, with backside membership Brescia set to journey to Fiorentina on June 22 of their first sport.

Serie A return – the brand new schedule

Saturday, June 20

Torino vs Parma, 1830

Verona vs Cagliari, 2045

Sunday, June 21

Atalanta vs Sassuolo, 1830

Inter Milan vs Sampdoria, 2045

Monday, June 22

Fiorentina vs Brescia, 1830

Lecce vs AC Milan, 1830

Bologna vs Juventus, 2045

Tuesday, June 23

Spal vs Cagliari, 1830

Verona vs Napoli, 1830

Genoa vs Parma, 2045

Torino vs Udinese, 2045

Wednesday, June 24

Inter Milan vs Sassuolo, 1830

Atalanta vs Lazio, 2045

Roma vs Sampdoria, 2045