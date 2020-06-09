Mario Balotelli: Brescia send striker home from training on return from illness | Football News





Mario Balotelli joined his hometown membership Brescia on a free switch final summer time

Mario Balotelli has been despatched home by Brescia on Tuesday after turning as much as training following a bout of gastroenteritis.

Sky in Italy perceive the striker despatched his membership an electronic mail final evening telling them he could be returning, as preparations proceed for the resumption of the Serie A season on June 20.

However, Brescia are reported to have instructed Balotelli they’d not seen the e-mail till this morning and had not had time to organise any training for him.

As Balotelli walked away, following a quick dialog with a membership worker, he’s reported to have stated to media, “now say that I don’t want to train”.

Balotelli, who signed a three-year deal on the membership final summer time, might now return to training on Wednesday.

The Serie A membership is in search of to terminate the previous Manchester City and Liverpool striker’s contract after a mutual termination deal was rejected, with president Massimo Cellino saying the deal to signal him was a “mistake”.

Balotelli has scored 5 objectives in 19 appearances since signing for his boyhood membership.

Brescia return to league motion after the coronavirus-enforced break on June 22 in opposition to Fiorentina.