Mariners Sign Seth Frankoff – MLB Trade Rumors

The Mariners have actually signed right- hander Seth Frankoff to a minors agreement and appointed him to their alternate training website, per a club statement. Seattle’s 60- guy gamer swimming pool now includes 59 gamers. Frankoff is repped by Vanguard Sports.

The 31- year- old Frankoff has simply 2 Major League innings under his belt however is a veteran of 8 minors seasons and a set of effective projects in the Korea BaseballOrganization Frankoff invested the previous 2 seasons with the KBO’s Doosan Bears, pitching to a combined 3.68 PERIOD with 8.3 K/9, 2.9 BB/9 and 0.6 HR/9 in 266 2/3 frames (50 begins). He ‘d tattooed a minors handle the Padres over the winter season however chose complimentary firm last month after San Diego chose not to include him in its own 60- guy swimming pool.

Seattle presently has 5 reducers and starter Kendall Graveman on the hurt list, so it’s very little of a surprise that they have actually been on the hunt for some additional depth. In addition to including Frankoff, the club declared right- hander Brady Lail off waivers from the White Sox the other day.