Mariners Place Matt Magill On 10-Day Injured List

The Mariners revealed that they have actually positioned right-hander Matt Magill on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder stress. They remembered righty Zac Grotz in a matching relocation.

As MLBTR highlighted previously today, Magill might be a trade prospect for the Mariners heading into Monday’s due date, so it’s rather regrettable for the club that he’s headed to the rack. Depending on the intensity of his injury, Magill’s IL positioning might not totally eliminate the possibilities of a trade, however it definitely reduces the chances he’ll go anywhere prior to August concludes.

Even if healthy, Magill’s not precisely a premium trade prospect, as the 30-year-old has actually just logged a 4.63 ERA/5.24 FIP in a combined 149 2/3 innings with the Dodgers, Reds, Twins and Mariners considering that he debuted in 2013. But Magill was strong with Seattle a year earlier, and he did coast through his very first 8 looks this season prior to things went crazy.Since Aug 17, Magill has actually made 3 looks and yielded 7 made work on 7 hits (consisting of 3 homers) in 2 1/3 innings.

Magill’s on a fairly very little income this year and manageable by means of arbitration through 2023. As such, the Mariners aren’t under pressure to offer short on him in the wake of a number of bad efficiencies and what might be a worrying injury.