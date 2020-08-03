Mariners Place Brandon Brennan On 45-Day Injured List

The Mariners revealed the other day they have actually positioned reducer Brandon Brennan on the 45- day injured list with a left oblique pressure. The right-hander entered one video game prior to the injury.

Brennan stuck to Seattle as a Rule V choose of the Rockies company last season. While he just handled a 4.56 AGE in 47.1 innings as a novice, he likewise revealed some appealing swing-and-miss things. Brennan’s 15.1% swinging strike rate overshadowed the 11.1% league average and had actually placed him as a most likely secret piece in an unsteady Seattle bullpen.

Instead, he’ll be out for a prolonged amount of time. The Mariners didn’t right away make a 40- male lineup addition, recommending they merely had no expectation Brennan would remain in position to return anytime quickly.