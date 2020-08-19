Mariners Option Mallex Smith, Transfer Tom Murphy To 45-Day IL

The Mariners have actually optioned outfielder Mallex Smith to their alternate training website and remembered righty Art Warren, per a group statement. The club likewise sent out catcher Tom Murphy to the 45-day hurt list, according toRyan Divish of the Seattle Times They now have an open area on their 40-man lineup as an outcome.

This continues a ruthless year-plus for Smith, who had a fantastic season as a Ray in 2018 however hasn’t come close to reproducing that production inSeattle In his 2nd and last season with the Rays, Smith batted.296/.367/.406 (118 wRC+) with 40 taken bases and 3.5 fWAR in 544 plate looks. The Mariners certainly anticipated comparable success when they dealt catcher Mike Zunino to Tampa Bay for Smith in a five-player swap prior to 2019. Instead, while he did include 46 takes to his resume a year back, Smith was a replacement-level who summoned a weak line of.227/.300/.335 (74 wRC+) over 566 journeys to the plate.

This season has actually gone far even worse for the 27-year-old Smith, evidenced by his.133/.170/.178 slash and minus-4 wRC+ in 47 PA. He wasn’t able to keep his task in ideal field, where the Mariners have actually been relying on Dylan Moore recently, however Smith will stay on their taxi team.

As for Murphy, this continues to appear it will be a lost year (or something near to it) for a gamer who …