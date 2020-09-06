Mariners Claim Casey Sadler – MLB Trade Rumors

The Mariners declared right- hander Casey Sadler off waivers from the Cubs, according to an M’s news release. Chicago designated Sadler for task previously today.

Sadler had an outstanding (if, according to innovative metrics, misleading) 2.14 PERIOD over 46 1/3 combined innings with the Rays and Dodgers in 2019, and the Cubs got him in an January trade hoping the righty might imitate that efficiency. Instead, Sadler dealt with a 5.79 PERIOD over 9 1/3 innings for the North Siders, strolling 8 batters over that restricted period of action.

Appearing in parts of 5 MLB seasons with the Cubs, Rays, Dodgers, and Pirates, Sadler has a profession 3.82 PERIOD, 1.83 K/BB rate, 51.5% grounder rate, and 6.6 K/9 in 75 1/3 Major League innings. Originally a 25th- round choice for Pittsburgh in the 2010 draft, Sadler’s grounder- heavy method has actually caused success at the minors level, with a 3.43 PERIOD over 757 1/3 profession frames on the farm.

Since Sadler runs out choices, the Mariners will not have the ability to send him to their alternate training website without exposing him versus to the DFA wire. Given how the M’s are currently expecting 2021, there isn’t any damage in offering Sadler some innings to see if he might factor into next season’s strategies, even if the 30- year- old isn’t a long- term piece.