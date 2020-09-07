Mariners Activate Casey Sadler, Place Sam Haggerty On IL

The Mariners have added Casey Sadler to their active roster. Sadler was claimed off waivers from the Cubs a couple of days ago. In a corresponding move, Sam Haggerty has been placed on the 10-day IL, per a team release.

Sadler has bounced around in his professional career, suiting up for the Pirates, Rays, Dodgers, and Cubs prior to the Mariners. Last season was the busiest of his career: he made 33 appearances between the Rays and Dodgers with a 2.14 ERA/4.39 FIP across 46 1/3 innings. He was less effective for the Cubs this year as he struggled to find the plate (7.7 BB/9). He came out of the Cubs’ pen 10 times this year, finishing with a 5.79 ERA/6.58 FIP before being placed on waivers.

Haggerty was another waiver claim made by the Mariners this past January. The Mariners snagged the utlity man from the Mets, who had in turn acquired him from the Indians along with Walker Lockett for catcher Kevin Plawecki.

The 26-year-old Haggerty can play all over the field, but he mostly settled into left field for the Mariners this season. The switch-hitter held his own with a triple slash of .260/.315/.400 over 54 plate appearances, racking up 0.4 rWAR. The Mariners are flush with multi-positional athletes who can take the at-bats that otherwise would have…