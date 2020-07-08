Marine who played wide receiver in college catches boy thrown from burning building by his mom

A former Marine and college wide receiver was able to catch a three-year-old boy thrown from burning building by his mother, dramatic cellphone footage shows.

Phillip Blanks, 28, ran to the home in Phoenix on July 3 barefoot after hearing requires help and was able to save yourself the child from the flames on the next floor balcony.

He told ABC it was all ‘instinct’, adding: ‘There was not much thinking. I just reacted. I just achieved it.’

The boy’s 30-year-old mother died in the blaze. Blanks said: ‘She’s the real hero of the story because she made the ultimate sacrifice to save her children.’

Blanks, who now works in the security industry, was a former wide receiver at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo.

He said the boy was ‘twirling in the air just like a propeller’ as he fell.

‘I just did my most readily useful. His head landed perfectly on my elbow’, that he added, ‘I understand how to catch. I’ve learned just how to catch a football. So I’ll give some credit to football.’

The clip begins showing the raging fire on the next floor balcony of the home.

Blanks incurs shot because the boy is thrown from the apartment. He dives to the bottom and manages to catch the youngster just before that he hits the bottom.

He then runs from the scene with the child in his arms.

Onlookers are heard urging his mom to safety.

The boy and an eight-year-old girl were taken fully to hospital with burns but are expected to survive.