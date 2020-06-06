Marine Corps bans display of Confederate flag

“This presents a threat to our core values, unit cohesion, security and good order and discipline,” the assertion learn.

The flag is now banned from display on public and workspaces in any capacity– bumper stickers, clothes, mugs, posters, flags, and many others. It just isn’t banned the place “it is depicted, but not the main focus,” akin to works of artwork or academic or historic shows of Civil War battles. It can also be allowed on state-issued license plates and accomplice troopers’ gravesites.

The flag banning follows almost 10 days of protests throughout the nation following the dying of George Floyd. They have spurred the removing of symbols of those that fought within the Civil War on the facet of the slavery-backing Confederacy, with the governors of Virginia and Kentucky asserting they’ll take away accomplice statues.

In April, Marine Corps commandant Gen. David Berger penned a memo saying “anything that divides us, anything that threatens team cohesion must be addressed head-on.”

“I am mindful that many people believe that flag to be a symbol of heritage or regional pride,” Berger added. “But I am also mindful of the feelings of pain and rejection of those who inherited the cultural memory and present effects of the scourge of slavery in our country.”