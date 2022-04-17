I have previously presented to you the salted marinated fish and the marinated fish with oranges and salt. Today’s version is a little different. This is how beautiful and unique our marinated fish can look if we also season it with beets. The taste is very delicate and pleasant.

Necessary foods:

Salmon or trout fillet – 300 grams (you can also take just sliced ​​fish)

Beetroot – 1 large or 2 small

Lemon – 1 large

Salt (preferably sea salt) – 1 tablespoon

Cane sugar (preferably Moscow type, which will give a unique taste, aroma and color to the marinade) – 2 tablespoons, if you do not have cane sugar, take regular sugar, but 1 tablespoon

Unripe coriander seeds – 1 teaspoon

Black pepper – half a teaspoon

Dried coriander seeds – a handful or fresh coriander – a few sprigs

Bay leaf – 2-3 seeds

Method of preparation:

Peel a squash, grate it and squeeze the juice. Add all the other spices to the beets. Wash and slice the lemon. Wash and dry the fresh dill. Pour part of the marinade, half of the sliced ​​lemon on the bottom of the glass jar. Put the skinned fish on it. Pour the remaining marinade and lemon slices over the fish. Cover with plastic wrap, put a weight on it and refrigerate for 2-7 days.

The longer it stays, the brighter it will turn red, but it will also be cranberry.

Once removed from the marinade, it is desirable to keep in a glass jar with olive oil. That way, the extra saltiness will pass and it will become more delicate. It is very convenient for making sushi rolls, sandwiches, salads.

Details of preparation in the video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JXfS0Y6pyiM:

Bon Appetit:

Prepared Melanya Barseghyan