Marin Cilic says men’s tennis will be stronger when coronavirus shutdown ends | Tennis News





Marin Cilic insurance claims men’s tennis will be stronger than it has actually been when it returns

Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic as well as Rafa Nadal have actually won the last 13 Grand Slams in between them as the old guard remain to control the video game.

Cilic damaged the grip by winning the United States Open in2014 The Croatian likewise made the last at Wimbledon in 2017 as well as the Australian Open the list below year.

He thinks the similarity Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas as well as Alexander Zverev are obtaining closer to appearing.

Dominic Thiem has actually completed as runner-up at the French Open to Rafael Nadal in 2018 as well as 2019 while shedding to Novak Djokovic in the last of the Australian Open this year

“The health of tennis has grown a lot in the last 12-18 months. This mix of the younger generation, they’re maturing much more,” Cilic claimed.

“You currently contend the very least 10 people that are encouraging as well as truly solid as well as they’re revealing their stamina as well as their possibility on the court as well as the huge events. And there’s likewise this older generation still.

“I believe the health of the tennis tour is extremely strong at the moment. I believe competition has come back to the situation we were in, around 2008-2010, where we had so many great, great names in our sport.”

Cilic is identified to climb up the ATP positions

Cilic revealed he still has what it takes when, unseeded, he made the Australian Open 4th round this year as well as says he can rise once again.

“I always believed that there is a place for me at the top of the tennis world and you have to earn it,” included Cilic, that came to a head at No 3 on the planet in 2018.

“I also believe there is still space for me at the top in these next several years – at top 10, top 15 and I believe I can be there.”

