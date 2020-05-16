Marijuana riding high in Michigan as sales reach nearly $8M in one week

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It seems extra individuals in Michigan are getting high throughout this pandemic, as sales from the previous week reached nearly eight million {dollars} statewide.

Marijuana dispensaries are busy, very busy. Sales are going via the roof.

The proprietor on the Greenhouse in Walled Lake says the spike might be attributed to curbside pickup and other people in search of some relieve from COVID-19.

“People are finding relief from this product and they’re realizing it’s not the devils lettuce,” stated proprietor Jerry Millen.

It’s no secret the Michigan economic system has taken an enormous hit throughout this pandemic. One business that appears to be thriving is marijuana.

“People are trying it or rediscovering it for the first time and I think that they like it. Actually, they must love it because sales are doing so well,” Millen stated.

Just check out these numbers from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state reported a document 7.9 million {dollars} in leisure sales final week alone. Before that, three consecutive weeks with greater than 7 million In sales every week.

“A lot of seniors are calling. I talk to a lot of senior citizens that are really stressed because they are stuck in the house,” stated Millen

“Honestly, anxiety, stress, sleep, getting tons on phone calls and emails at the greenhouse asking about look I’m anxious what can I do,” he stated.

Jerry says the marijuana business will not be solely thriving, but additionally serving to to maintain the economic system going.

“It’s really good for the state’s tax funds. Right now there’s going to be a problem with money on city’s and states and there’s a lot of kick back from the recreational marijuana especially to local municipalities,” Millen stated.

Jerry says the business has grown to adapt to nonetheless offering high quality service to their clients and sufferers throughout this time, with curbside choose up and residential supply.