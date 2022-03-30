The operative-investigative measures taken by the Erebuni criminal investigators reached a logical end on March 18. At 9:20 p.m., they brought 28-25-year-olds, both residents of the capital, from Davit Bek Street in Yerevan. The suspicion was the possession, sale and use of drugs.

A personal search of the 28-year-old turned up seven packages of marijuana-like mass. Four plastic sticks – a similar mass – were found during a search of a 25-year-old man. According to them, the marijuana was purchased through the “Telegram” and had to be placed in different parts of the capital. As a result of further measures, it turned out that the detainees had already managed to place many packages in different places. The hiding places of packages weighing more than 110 grams are being clarified.

On the same day, a criminal case was initiated in connection with the incident, within the framework of which the law enforcement officers found a 46-gram package of marijuana-like mass on Gyurjyan Street in the capital, which was addressed to the young people by an unknown user. And in an apartment on Hasratyan Street in Yerevan, where the 25-year-old man actually lived, two packages of marijuana-like masses weighing more than 40 grams were found and confiscated.

Based on the information received, the criminal investigators of Erebuni are ambushing on Gyurjyan Street. On March 19, at 11 o’clock, a suspicious person appeared in their sight. A 26-year-old resident of Yerevan, in his BMW, was taken to the Erebuni police station, where a personal search revealed a marijuana-like mass. His cell phones are being scanned. There was information about drug sales in the “Telegram” application.

The Erebuni criminal investigators, in cooperation with the employees of the territorial investigation body և the prosecutor’s office, obtained factual information that the detainee was renting apartments in Yerevan, where he was growing hemp for the purpose of preparing drugs. Further measures reveal the cannabis processor.

According to the court decision, all three were arrested, and the cannabis grower was released with his signature.

Expert examinations have been appointed. The activities of the criminal investigators continue.

Notification. Assumed: crime in: the suspect or: the accused considered is: innocent how many yet: her guilt Proven: no RA: criminal: trial by code established in the order of: of the court: legal force: in: entered: by verdict.

RA Police