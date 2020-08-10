Mariia Tsegelnyk of The Light of Healing highlights “over delivery” as her USP

Founder of The Light of Healing and Certified Hypnotist, Mariia Tsegelnyk, attributes her growth to exceeding her client’s expectation

Mariia Tsegelnyk has grown to become a leading name in the field of energy healing as she has successfully redefined the practice and made it more accessible to tons of people in different parts of the world. As a Master Energy Healer, Reiki Master, and Certified Professional Hypnotist with the International Certification Board of Clinical Hypnotherapy, Mariia is poised with helping people to heal and achieve overall happiness and wellness, which led to the creation of The Light of Healing, where she has grown her clientele over the years.

The concept of Energy Healing has become increasingly popular in recent times, with Science (Quantum Physics) proofing that everything in the universe is made out of atoms and humans are Energy Beings that vibrate at specific frequency. By working with Energy and frequency, changes to the body and natural healing abilities can be achieved. In a related development, medical research has confirmed the efficacy of Energy Healing and more hospitals worldwide are now having Reiki rooms as a part of a treatment for their patients. One brand that has championed the advocacy for energy healing and its benefits is Mariia Tsegelnyk.

Mariia Tsegelnyk through her company, The Light of Healing, offers Energy Healing and Reiki Certifications and Trainings, Group Classes, Meditations and Hypnosis, Private Energy Healing, Coaching and Hypnosis sessions.

Mariia’s approach to healing and transforming people’s lives is unique not only in terms of the relative affordability but also in its form and efficacy. When she was asked about her unique selling point, Mariia stated “I always overdeliver! I hear it a lot: “Mariia, you are undercharging and overdelivering.” And to me this is exactly why my classes and my clientele are constantly growing, because I focus on exceeding the expectations of my people.”

“And also, because there are no analogies, no trainings like mine are currently on the market. Yes, there are a lot of Energy Healing and Reiki classes out there, but I know that that my trainings stand out because of the quality and the amount of value I provide to my students. How much knowledge, practice, and confidence they get when they leave the class! And I know this based on my students’ feedback, especially after they’ve been trained in different Energy Healing modalities before coming to me. So yes, having a unique product on the market and overdelivering.”

To learn more about Mariia’s work and see the upcoming events visit www.TheLightofHealing.com or follow @mariia_healing_light on Instagram