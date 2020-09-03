Marie Osmond is leaving ‘The Talk’ after one year

However, according to Deadline, Osmond will leave the program prior to Season 11 starts production following the series’ summer season hiatus later on this month.

MARIE OSMOND SHOWS OFF HAIR TRANSFORMATION: ‘I THINK BLONDES DO HAVE MORE FUN!’

“Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience,” CBS stated in a declaration to the outlet. “We will miss her humor, kindness and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavors.”

The news comes as “The Talk” executive manufacturer and showrunner John Redmann leaves the program too, with a replacement supposedly anticipated to be chosen ahead of the start of production. In a declaration on the matter, Osmond discussed that she prepares to deal with Redmann on another job for ViacomCBS however intends to invest her off time enjoying her domesticity.

MARIE OSMOND ON QUARANTINING WITH HER HUSBAND STEVE: ‘FIRST TIME…