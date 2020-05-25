Marie Cau: First transgender mayor elected in France

Image copyright

A trans lady in France has actually won political election in her regional neighborhood to come to be the nation’s first honestly transgender mayor.

The council in Tilloy- lez-Marchiennes in northeastern France selected Marie Cau as its brand-new mayor onSaturday

The 55- year-old operated on a system of environmental sustainability as well as constructing the regional economic situation.

Speaking to the AFP information firm, Ms Cau claimed she was “not an activist” as well as intended to concentrate on community national politics.

“People did not elect me because I was or was not transgender, they elected a programme,” Ms Cau claimed. “That’s what’s interesting: when things become normal, you don’t get singled out.”

France’s sex equal rights priest Marlène Schiappa tweeted her support onSunday

“Trans visibility, and the fight against transphobia, also depends on exercising political and public responsibilities. Congratulations Marie Cau!”

Residents of Tilloy- lez-Marchiennes – a neighborhood of under 600 occupants on the Belgian boundary – elected in community political elections inMarch

They elected all the councillors from the “Deciding Together” listing, amongst them MsCau On Saturday these councillors elected almost all to make her the brand-new mayor of the community.

St éphanie Nicot, founder of France’s National Transgender Association, claimed the political election revealed that “our fellow citizens are more and more progressive”, electing on “the value of individuals, regardless of their gender identity”.