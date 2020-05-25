Marie Antoinette’s travel bag fetches nearly £40,000 at Paris auction | World news

A travel bag belonging to Marie Antoinette has bought for greater than 5 occasions its estimate in an auction of royal memorabilia close to her one-time house in Versailles.

A big embroidered napkin used through the coronation of the Austrian-born monarch – who was executed through the French Revolution – additionally went for a number of occasions its estimate.

The Osenat auction home mentioned there had been fierce bidding late on Sunday “both in the room, over the telephone and on the internet” for Marie Antoinette’s belongings.

The leather-based travel bag with the studded “Queen’s room number 10” inscription went for €43,750 (£39,120), having had an estimate of between €8,000 and €10,000.

The damask napkin, embroidered with the fleur-de-lis insignia and leaf crowns with a bouquet of roses at its centre, went for €14,500.

﻿A lock of hair from her husband, Louis XVI, who was additionally executed, went for €4,000. The couple are nonetheless considered martyr saints to French monarchists, with the king’s hair stored inside a medallion of rock crystal within the form of a coronary heart.