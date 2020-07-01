Marianna Gevorgyan wins the prestigious World Folk Vision contest – Panorama

Canoonist, laureate of international competitions, musician of “Tagharan” ensemble Marianna Gevorgyan became a winner of ” Music the peoples of the world” category at the prestigious World Folk Vision contest. As ANM reported, a total of 3,950 musicians from 115 countries took part in the competition. A representative of Russia, duduk player Khosrov Manukyan came 17th.
“I am happy to be the only musician representing canoon. I’ve received many letters from different countries and I am so delighted,” the canoonist has told ANM before the final stage.
It is noted that World Folk Vision Council Chairman V. Piskurev described the canoonist as a musician of bright talent and exceptional skills, captivated the fans of the world’s largest cultural competition with her art, and contributed to the spread of Armenian culture.
