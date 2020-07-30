Mariah Stackhouse: How golf can reduce gender and racial inequality | Golf News





Mariah Stackhouse will play in the LPGA Drive On Championship

LPGA Tour gamer Mariah Stackhouse thinks more work needs to be done to reduce gender and racial inequality within golf, although is thrilled for the future of the females’s video game.

The LPGA Tour makes a long-awaited return today with the LPGA Drive On Championship, just the 5th competition of the year and the very first because February due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stackhouse is among just a handful of black golf players within the expert females’s video game, regardless of considerable efforts to make golf more inclusive and increase minority involvement, with the world No 229 aiming to see the sport enhance its level of variety.

Stackhouse made her LPGA Tour launching in 2016

“In terms of equality and pay, there’s still huge gaps between the men’s and women’s game, so continuing to try and bridge that and bring it closer together will be a continued journey,” Stackhouse informed the Sky Sports Golf vodcast

“When you take a look at the variety of individuals of colour represented in higher-up positions in the golf world and the variety of scholarships being offered to minority golf players, the numbers are still low and it reveals that there’s space for enhancement there too.

“We simply wish to continue to make the video game of golf not just feel inclusive however represent variety like it has the possible to do. I still believe there’s work to be done and the discussions that we have actually had in current years around gender equality and racial equality will continue to even more that.

“I think we’ll continue to brainstorm ways to increase diversity in this game that I love so much. Golf has been welcoming to me but might not have felt that way to everyone who looks like me, so we need to continue to work on it and create that inclusive and welcoming environment.”

Stackhouse played in all 5 females’s majors in 2019

The LPGA Tour has actually seen cash prize and tv protection boost considerably over the last few years because Mike Whan took control of as commissioner, with greater varieties of girls likewise using up the sport.

“Mike Whan’s leadership over the past decade has been huge, continuing to grow the LPGA Tour as a brand and attract both players and sponsors to the door,” Stackhouse included.

” I believe we’re going to continue to see that upward motion and I see terrific things for the females’s video game. We have gamers from all over the world and are such a varied group of females.

“All that implies is that there are a lot of individuals and neighborhoods that the Tour can reach, talk to and get in touch with. I would continue to utilize that and I believe the chance for development for us in the females’s video game is rapid.”

