Mariah Carey’s ex-husband Nick Cannon says ‘my children fear police’ after George Floyd killing

Nick Cannon has joined a number of celebrities who’re utilizing their platforms to denounce police brutality and systemic racism after the killing of George Floyd.

In a dialog with Access Hollywood, the Masked Singer host revealed that his three children – together with the 2 he had with ex-wife Mariah Carey – fear legislation enforcement.

The 39-year-old started: “My children fear police. It’s an actual assertion. I didn’t say, ‘You should be.’ I attempt to train fearlessness. I attempt to train, ‘You have a power within you that you need to fear nothing.’





“But once they see the power of legislation enforcement when, ‘Uh oh, here comes the police“ or that mindset of, ‘Sit up straight, and don’t discuss, hold your fingers the place they’ll see them.’

“These are things I’m talking to a three-year-old about or a nine-year-old about, and they bring those questions to me.”

The former Nickelodeon star added: “It’s hurtful to have those conversations with your children, but you want to protect them at the end of the day.”

Cannon revealed that when he was rising up, he too was afraid of the police and would by no means name them for assist. “It wasn’t about safety, it was like, “Somebody’s in trouble’,” he mentioned. “It’s never been a good experience.”

Cannon joined a Black Lives Matter protest final week in Minneapolis, the place ex-police officer Derek Chauvin was videoed kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for greater than eight minutes.