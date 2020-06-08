Mariah Carey Surprises The S**T Out Of The Schitt’s Creek Cast For Special Sing-A-Long — WATCH!

This is EVERY THING!!

As part of YouTube‘s Dear Class of 2020 graduation special, the cast of Schitt’s Creek reunited in character to sing a special song by certainly one of their favorite artists.

Playing their characters, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Daniel Levy, and Annie Murphy came together to perform Hero by Mariah Carey, along with a lot of their friends, including Twyla (Sarah Levy), Ronnie (Karen Robinson), Patrick Brewer (Noah Reid), Stevie (Emily Hampshire), Jocelyn (Jenn Robertson), and Ray (Rizwan Manji).

But the crew was totally shocked when Carey, the diva herself, hopped on the Zoom call to participate at the end of the song. She said:

“Moira, darling, I hope you didn’t mind that I jumped in like that. You all sounded so good that I had to get in on it.”

While hyperventilating, David yelled:

“I think I’m having a heart attack!”

The momma of two also shared a message to the graduating students watching special, saying:

“To the students who had to deal with this bleak moment, congratulations on this historic accomplishment. To all the students and teachers, you are so appreciated. And I just want to say, Class of 2020, you made it!”

Before jumping off the phone call, the Grammy winner was joined by two very special guests — her twins Moroccan and Monroe — for a couple lines of Always Be My Baby, to which David passed out!

Give the total video a wristwatch (below):

[Image via YouTube Originals/YouTube.]