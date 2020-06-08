Mariah Carey surprises ‘Schitt’s Creek’ cast by crashing their 2020 commencement video

“I think I’m having a heart attack,” Dan Levy said.

“Moira, darling, I hope you didn’t mind that I jumped in like that. You all sounded so good that I had to get in on it,” Carey said, thanking teachers for helping “students like me, who never really showed up at school on time.”

Fans of the show know Carey is just a running theme on “Schitt’s Creek.” When Noah, a singer and guitarist, fell in love with David, he told him “You’re my Mariah Carey.”

And Carey herself is a fan of the “Schitt’s Creek,” taking to Twitter in 2019 to tell her followers to look at.

The series ended this year after six seasons.