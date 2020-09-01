Mariah Carey sets ‘Magical Christmas Special’ at Apple TV+

“A star-studded lineup of surprise guest appearances” is promised to join the singer for the special, though no names were given, nor was an exact release date.

MARIAH CAREY ANNOUNCES NEW ALBUM ‘THE RARITIES’: ‘THIS ONE IS FOR YOU, MY FANS’

Additionally, the special, which was dubbed “innovative,” will contain elements of “music, dancing and animation driven by a universally heartwarming story that brings the world together.”

The songstress is known for her domination over the Christmas season, musically speaking, in large part due to her hit “All I Want for Christmas is You,” which was released in 1994.

The song has continued to break records for Carey, who became the first artist in history to have a No. 1 hit in four different decades when the song topped the charts in December, 25 years after its initial release.

MARIAH CAREY’S ESTRANGES SISTER SUING THEIR MOTHER FOR ALLEGED SATANIC SEXUAL ABUSE

The 1994 hit tune also broke the records for the highest-charting holiday song on the Billboard US Hot 100 by a solo artist; the most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours (female); and the most weeks in the U.K. singles Top 10 chart for a Christmas song, according to a press release from Guinness from last Nov.