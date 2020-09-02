Mariah Carey says fling with Derek Jeter started while she was married to Teddy Mottola

In her book, the 50-year-old Grammy winner exposes she started “secretly” texting Jeter after satisfying at a supper celebration. At the time, she was still married to music executive Tommy Mottola, although they separated in 1998.

Carey confessed a “clandestine kiss” in between them at the top of his apartment motivated her tune “The Roof.”

“I can never forget that moment,” she admitted. “I indicate, it’s not like it was some extremely deep, intellectually promoting– once again, it was a terrific minute, and it took place in a magnificent method due to the fact that it assisted me surpass living there, in Sing Sing, under those guidelines and policies.”

Carey likewise stated that “My All” was about her fling with Jeter.

The songstress married TELEVISION character and artist Nick Cannon in 2008 and the 2 share 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, however the couple separated in 2016.

Jeter went on to wed design Hannah Davis in 2016 and they share children, Bella, 3, and Story, 1, together.

Carey collaborated with author Michaela Angela Davis for her narrative and revealed in July she was ended up with the job.

