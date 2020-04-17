Maria Zakharova: The Nagorno Karabakh peace process continues despite the coronavirus pandemic – Panorama

Despite the circumstance of the spread of coronavirus, services the Nagorno Karabakh peace negotiation proceed, spokesperson for the Russian international ministry Maria Zakharova stated Friday at a routine rundown with press reporters.

Zakharova advised that Russian international priest Sergey Lavrov just recently held arrangements with his Armenian as well as Azerbaijani equivalents as well as evaluated concerns pertaining to the NK dispute. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs as well as the individual rep of the OSCE Chairman- in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk additionally keep normal call with the celebrations, the Russian mediator.

“The sides exchange their views on the novel coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the negotiations process, the rsettlement of the Karabakh conflict and the situation on the frontline”, Zakharova included.