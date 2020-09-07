Maria Kolesnikova: Belarusian opposition says three leading members were abducted in Minsk

The Belarusian Coordination Council said in a statement Monday that “unknown people in the center of ​Minsk” had abducted Maria Kolesnikova, a member of the council’s executive committee, as well as press secretary Anton Rodnenkov and executive secretary Ivan Kravtsov.

The council, which is led by main Belarusian opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, is a body aimed at coordinating a peaceful and orderly transition of power in the wake of August’s disputed elections.

Its statement said Kolesnikova, Rodnenkov and Kravtsov’s “whereabouts are unknown.” A spokesperson for the council also told CNN that the organization has been unable to contact any of the trio on their mobile phones.

“At the same time, the bodies called upon in our country to protect law and order have not provided information about the whereabouts of our colleagues and deny their involvement,” the statement added.

Local news website Tut.by reported that Kolesnikova was abducted Monday morning in the capital of Belarus, citing an eyewitness named as “Anastasia.” CNN has been unable to independently verify that the three opposition figures were abducted. Belarusian authorities did not respond to CNN’s request for comment, and have not commented publicly on the alleged abduction. The council did not respond to CNN’s request for…

