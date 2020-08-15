Marge Simpson claps back at Trump adviser Jenna Ellis for Kamala Harris dig: I ‘feel a little disrespected’

“I usually don’t get into politics, but the president’s senior adviser, Jenna Ellis, just said Kamala Harris sounds like me,” Marge states in the clip, keeping in mind that her child Lisa Simpson states Trump’s adviser “doesn’t mean it as a compliment.”

TRUMP ATTORNEY’S JAB COMPARING KAMALA HARRIS TO MARGE SIMPSON IGNITES TWITTER CONTROVERSY

Marge, the moralistic and protective mom and spouse of her energetic kids and other half Homer, notified Ellis she was not too delighted with the dig.

“If that’s so, as an ordinary suburban housewife, I’m starting to feel a little disrespected,” Marge stated. “I teach my children not to name call, Jenna.”

Marge then mumbles: “I was gonna say I’m pissed off, but I’m afraid they’d bleep it.”

Ellis’ jab at Marge and the Democratic vice governmental prospect sparked a Twitterstorm today, with a bulk of “Simpsons” enthusiasts clapping back at Trump’s lawyer for fizzling. Several argued Harris had no factor to be upset thinking about Marge is viewed as a supporting matriarch.

‘THE SIMPSONS’ HAS PREDICTED THE FUTURE MANY TIMES — HERE’S THE LIST

“You mean the competent woman who always has to clean up the mess made by the lazy guy? That Marge Simpson?” one Twitter user composed to Ellis.