Margate man injured in dog attack that killed elderly mother shares ordeal – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) – A South Florida man is sharing his story days after, he said, his newly adopted dog went on the attack, injuring him and killing his elderly mother.

Joseph Varanese struggled to hold back tears while discussing the death of his 84-year-old mother, Carolyn Varanese, at their home in the area of Southwest First Street and 63rd Avenue in Margate, Thursday night.

“This is not normal. She shouldn’t have died. My mom shouldn’t have lost her life because of this stupid freaking animal,” he said.

Varanese showed 7News punctures to his arm that he suffered during last Friday night’s mauling,

“These are healing now, but this is like — these are the worst. He dug into my muscle,” he said.

Varanese said he had recently adopted Smokey, a 5-year-old pit bull mix, and the animal had only been in their home for about three weeks.

“That freaking dog, he just blew up, man. He bit her in the ankle,” he said.

Before Friday, Varanese said, Smokey didn’t show any signs of aggression, but as he was helping his elderly mother to the bathroom, the canine snapped.

“The dog started freaking out. I mean, it was like a scene, a wild animal on the National Geographic Channel, where they’re ripping it,” he said. “I just couldn’t see or stand watching it, so I tried…