Margaret Maughan, Britain’s first Paralympic gold medallist, dies aged 91

“I got back on the coach again and nobody said well done or anything because nobody realised what had gone on. It was only later I discovered I had won the first medal!”

She took place to take pleasure in a profession that extended 5 Games over a 20- year duration in which she additionally stood for Britain in archery, swimming, dartchery as well as bowls.

Her condition as a determined supporter for para sporting activity caused her being welcomed to light the fire at the London Paralympic Games in 2012.

Nick Webborn, chair of the British Paralympic Association, stated: “We grieve today the loss of among Great Britain’s tales in Paralympic sporting activity with the passing away of Margaret Maughan.

“Although her passing away is very depressing the truth that she lived till the age of 91 is testimony to the job of Sir Ludwig Guttman that changed the treatment of individuals with spine injury, which via sporting activity individuals with handicaps can take pleasure in abundant as well as meeting lives.

“Margaret, we thank you and salute you for all that you did, and although we will miss you tremendously, we will never forget you.”