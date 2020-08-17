Maren Morris describes ‘eerie’ experience giving birth during the coronavirus pandemic

“It was like the first week they were really cracking down on visitors at the hospital so it was just Ryan and myself and our doctor,” Morris remembered during a current look on “The Bobby Bones Show” along withHurd “It was really weird and eerie, it was so quiet.”

However, having a newborn during the unmatched pandemic has a little silver lining for the usually visiting moms and dads. Hurd kept in mind that being stuck at house permits him to invest the essential very first months with his kid during a time he ‘d otherwise need to be on the roadway working.

“It’s cool mainly for me due to the fact that he requires to be with Maren for like the very first year of his life, so I would have been kinda can be found in and out of his world for the initially this year had we been visiting,” the new dad explained. “And we certainly miss out on the roadway and we miss out on the individuals a lot.”

“The silver lining [of the coronavirus] is getting to invest every minute of this year with our child, who is never ever going to be …